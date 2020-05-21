Armenia facing hard time in handling coronavirus, PM says – Panorama

Armenia is facing a hard time in handling the expanding coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informed a closet conference on Thursday.

Presenting the fresh numbers, the premier claimed 335 brand-new instances of COVID-19 have actually been verified in the nation, with the nationwide casualty getting to 70.

The PM described phony information recommending the federal government is offering cash to individuals to make sure that they consent to come to be coronavirus clients in an initiative to purportedly make sure a high variety of instances and also fatalities to obtain global assistance.

Stressing that the federal government has actually never ever spread out any type of manipulative details on the issue, Pashinyan mentioned the scenario is “significant past creativity”.

“We must take strict measures to keep the pandemic under control so that we don’t have to re-impose the most extreme restrictions,” the PM claimed.

He worried the requirement to make sure quarantine problems without stating a quarantine. Highlighting the demand to make use of face masks and also technique social distancing for all people, consisting of the federal government participants, Pashinyan asked for tighter guidance by authorities, the Commandant’s Office and also pertinent assessment bodies.