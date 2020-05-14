Armenia extends state of emergency until June 13 – Panorama

Armenia is extending the state of emergency until June 13, the federal government mentioned the related draft resolution on the cupboard sitting on Thursday, Armenia first declared a month-lengthy state of emergency as a result of COVID-19 pandemic on March 16 that was prolonged for a month on April 14.

The draft resolution says that the state of emergency declared to curb the unfold of Covid-19 pandemic continues posing a danger to the general public well being and will result in the violation of individuals’s regular residing situations. The resolution additionally cites the coronavirus statistics within the nation as of May 12 with 3538 confirmed instances of the illness and 47 deaths.

The proposed extension of the state of emergency is about to be debated on the nation’s National Assembly and enter into drive as soon as accepted.