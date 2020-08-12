Armenia extends coronavirus state of emergency, removes some restrictions – Panorama

The Armenian government extended the coronavirus state of emergency for another month at a special meeting on Wednesday.

Presenting the decision on the fifth extension of the state of emergency, Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan cited the need to maintain the positive trend in the fight against the disease, noting that despite the decline in daily new coronavirus cases, the infection fatality rate remains high.

Armenia has confirmed 40,593 cases of COVID-19 so far, with 803 deaths and 33,492 recoveries.

At the same time, the authorities have decided to lift some coronavirus restrictions, including the ban on demonstrations, marches and rallies, but they must be organized in strict compliance with all coronavirus safety rules, including wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.

Speaking at the cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stressed that the removal of some coronavirus restrictions is conditioned on the epidemiological situation in the country, adding the government will have to reimpose them if the numbers climb again in the county.

Under the decision, the ban on the entry of foreigners into Armenia will also be lifted, but they will be required to self-isolate for 14 days. The holding of family occasions featuring up to 40 participants will also be allowed in the…