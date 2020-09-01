Armenia expresses concern to FIDE after controversial Online Chess Olympiad – Panorama

The Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport has actually revealed concern and dissatisfaction to FIDE over its controversial choices taken throughout the current Online Chess Olympiad.

Minister Arayik Harutyunyan’s letter attended to to FIDE President Alexander Dvorkovich runs as follows:

” I am composing to you to reveal my concern and dissatisfaction over FIDE’s current choices towards the nationwide chess group of Armenia and chess household as a whole.

In specific, in case of Armenia, while decreasing Armenia’s appeal, FIDE included following argument:

“…the quality of the Internet connection is the responsibility of the player, including its reliability and stability. The practice of applying this point during the Olympiad has been already established in previous incidents. In the current situation, any other decision would be inconsistent with the tournament regulations, creating a precedent that could lead to further conflicting situations.”

Despite the reality that the Armenian Chess Federation offered a comprehensive description and likewise raised some concerns, FIDE chose not to consider them.

Unfortunately, the circumstance and issues continued even more and in the last FIDE did not follow its own precedent and in the comparable case of India, the video games, were thought about by FIDE as …