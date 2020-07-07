Armenia-Engineering Week 2020 hosts HighTech minister – Armenian News

Minister of High Technology Industry Hakob Arshakyan has welcomed the participants of Armenia-Engineering Week 2020, an annual HighTech forum being held in a online format this year to deal with the latest achievements in the sector.

Highly appreciating the meeting as a long-awaited technological event, the minister emphasized particularly the underlying engineering efforts as a critical contribution to the “new wave” of Armenia’s economy.

Arshakyan called the guests’ attention to a few key economic indicators testifying to the progress of high technologies in Armenia. “Last year was a special year for us, as we held a number of big and tremendous events, as well as inaugurated the Ministry of HighTech Industry which I think is a big achievement for a country that really takes serious steps to promote the industry’s overall growth,” that he said, emphasizing especially the recorded 30% revenue increase “in the sector employing over 16,000 professionals”

The minister praised the progress in the service and manufacturing industries, as well as a few internationally acclaimed startups.

Greeting the participants from Armenia, Diaspora and different areas of the world, Arshakyan wished all of the guests an “innovative week”. Meantime, he expressed hope for ensuring a physical presence at next year’s event “to raise Armenia’s recognition on both the regional and global platforms.”

The five-day event will run through Friday, July 10.

Bagrat Yengibaryan, Director of Incubator Enterprise Foundation, also delivered a greeting address to the participants, appreciating the forum as a unique international platform uniting tech entrepreneurs, scientists, leading experts, students, government and business representatives.

“Due to the [coronavirus] pandemic, this year’s event will undoubtedly be held in a online format, bringing together a huge selection of participants from government, scientific-research and educational organizations, startups and accomplished engineering businesses from different countries throughout the world,” that he said.

Director of the Engineering Association Vardan Aleksanyan promised the participating specialists “an opportunity to showcase the engineering solutions developed in Armenia.”

“This is an opportunity to speak yet another time on an international platform about Armenia’s scientific potential,” that he said.

Armenia Engineering Week is held annually to showcase the most recent engineering and technological achievements, introducing innovative projects and solutions (in the form of self-driven vehicles, design and testing of semi-transmission devices, wireless communication, radio frequency, industrial IOT, consumer electronics, educational technologies, and processing industries). The event also offers the participants a chance to seek cooperation, and establish ties and partnership with, international engineering and scientific institutions and initiatives.

The organizers of this year’s event are organizing an on line presentation of projects by the National Polytechnic University of Armenia, the National Academy of Sciences, along with high tech initiatives developed in numerous regions of Armenia.

An on line concert by Bambir rock-band will conclude the forum.