Armenia-CoE 2019-2022 Action Plan Steering Committee held its regular meeting – Panorama

The Meeting of the Armenia-Council of Europe 2019-2022 Action Plan Steering Committee was held via videoconference on Tuesday. Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Avet Adonts and Director of the Office of Directorate General of Programmes of the Council of Europe Verena Taylor delivered the opening remarks of the meeting. As the press department at the foreign ministry reported, high-level representatives of the Armenian authorities involved in the Action Plan projects, representatives of the Council of Europe Secretariat and the Council of Europe Office in Yerevan participated in the discussion.

Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts referred to the procedure of implementation of the Action Plans and stressed that their successful implementation had a substantial importance for the further strengthening of democratic institutions in Armenia. On behalf of the Government of Armenia Deputy Minister Adonts expressed gratitude to the donor countries and businesses, particularly: the European Union, Norway, Sweden, Austria, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, Liechtenstein and the Fund to End Violence Against Children.

Participants of the meeting were updated on hawaii of implementation of the projects in the aspects of protection and promotion of human rights, rule of law and democratic governance. The Armenian side reiterated its readiness to continue the close cooperation for the Action Plan implementation.