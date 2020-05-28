Armenia celebrates Republic Day – Panorama

Today, May 28, is marked as Republic Day in Armenia. It is a outstanding day within the historical past of the Armenian individuals because the nation is celebrating the 102nd anniversary of a statehood born after the heavy battles of Bash-Aparan, Karakilisa and Sardarapat.

It was the Battle of Karakilisa of May 21-28, 1918, when the Armenian common army forces and volunteers managed to repel the Ottoman forces, which broke the armistice signed in December 1917 with Transcaucasian commissariat coming into Western Armenia, conquering Erznka, Erzerum, Sarighamish, Kars and Alexandropol and reaching Karakilisa. The victory right here and in Sardarapat and Aparan was instrumental in permitting the Democratic Republic of Armenia to come back into existence.

On June 4, 1918, the Armenian-Turkish peace treaty was signed in Batumi, which remapped Armenia. Yerevan, Etchmiadzin, Alexandropol, Karalagyaz, Kazakh, Borchalu and Nor Bayazet have been perceived as Armenia, which in accordance with the treaty was established within the territory of 11,000 sq. meters.

On August 1, 1918, a ceremony of opening the Armenian parliament occurred on the City Hall in Yerevan. Avetik Sahakyan (Father Abraham) was chosen as speaker of the parliament, with Hovannes Kajaznuni changing into the primary prime minister.

The First Republic had a brief-lived existence, surviving till December 2, 1920, when the Soviet rule was established in Armenia.