Armenia is celebrating the 102nd anniversary of its first unbiased statehood today.

The First Republic traces its roots again to the heroic battles of Sardarapat, Bash-Aparan and Gharakilisa. Founded in a tough interval for the nation, nevertheless, it was destined to have a brief-lived historical past. The nation ceased to exist as an unbiased state unit following the institution of the Soviet rule on December 2, 1920.

The unbiased statehood was proclaimed by the Armenian National Council in Tbilisi after the collapse of the Transcaucasian Democratic Federative Republic (May 28, 1918).

Hovhannnes Kajazanuni was named the nation’s prime minister. On its first anniversary, nevertheless, the federal government of the First Republic was already led by Alexander Khatisyan who proclaimed Armenia an Independent and United Republic.

In the early interval of independence, most of Armenia’s areas have been underneath Turkish occupation. The Ottoman troops had reached the nation’s capital, which on the time was formally generally known as Erivan (Yerevan). But the next victories in Sardarapat, Bash-Aparan and Gharakilisa halted the Turks’ progress, neutralizing the peril of bodily annihilation looming over the folks.

On June 4, 1918 the Treaty of Batum was signed between the Ottoman Empire and the Transcaucasian Republics (Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan). Under the doc, composed of 14 articles, half of the provinces of Yerevan, Echmiadzin, Alexandropol, Daralagyaz and Borchalu and New Bayazet have been included into the territory of Armenia. The first parliament was fashioned on the premise of the Armenian National Council.

The Day of the First Republic has been formally celebrated since 1992 because the image of the Armenian statehood’s rebirth.