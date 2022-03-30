Political consultations between the “Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Belgium” of the Republic of Armenia

On March 30, political consultations between the Republic of Armenia and the Foreign Ministries of the Kingdom of Belgium took place in Brussels. The Armenian delegation was headed by the RA Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan, the Belgian – by the Director General for Bilateral Affairs Jeron Corman.

The interlocutors highly assessed the effective-constructive dialogue between Armenia and Belgium, and strengthened the cooperation in bilateral, as well as in multilateral frameworks. In the context of trade and economic cooperation, the parties particularly stressed the importance of steps to be taken to improve the investment and business environment.

They exchanged views on a number of issues on the international-regional agenda of mutual interest, touched upon the cooperation and mutual support within the framework of international organizations, as well as on the agenda of the Armenia-EU partnership.

The interlocutors also referred to the current situation around the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. In that context, the need for a full resumption of the peace process in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing was highlighted. Paruyr Hovhannisyan expressed gratitude for the support of the Belgian House of Representatives, Senate, Flanders and Walloon parliaments during the Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh unleashed, as well as for raising the issue for the Belgian government on bilateral and multilateral platforms.

Within the framework of the visit, Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan addressed the European Policy Center on regional developments.

RA MFA