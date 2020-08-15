Armenia ‘awakening’: How to make sure that no country wants to attack us? – Panorama

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has,” this quote by Margaret Mead finest explains Zartnir NGO which I have actually got to understand most just recently.

Zartnir was a job of youths collected around the concept of developing reading clubs for school kids in Armenia, which is now an NGO.

It was developed throughout the 2016 April War, when the Diaspora was primarily offering monetary supportto Armenia At the time Areg Abrahamyan, a young trainee at the University of Berlin, idea: “How to make sure that no country wants to attack us so that we don’t have to buy shoes and weapons? We need a strong state, and it can be built only by educated citizens.”

And the initial step to education reads. Thus, Areg chose to develop checking out clubs in schools in Armenia’s rural neighborhoods. Once the material of the program was prepared, it was time to try.

After much idea and conversation, he chose to begin a book- based program. On August 24, 2017, Zartnir began its activity. On July 30, 2019, the Zartnir effort was signed up as an academic NGO, continuing its objective of promoting the level of education in Armenia and Artsakh through reading.

Zartnir kids not just check out, however likewise take a trip and get …