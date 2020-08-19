Armenia-Artsakh mutual assistance pact ‘will produce Iskander effect’ in diplomacy – Serzh Sargsyan – Armenian News

Armenia’s 3rd president on Wednesday reacted to the issues over the elaboration of a mutual assistance pact in between Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) and Armenia, a proposition he made back in 2016 after the eruption of the hostilities called the Four-Day War

Meeting with reporters for his very first news conference assembled because his resignation in 2018, Serzh Sargsyan worried the immediate mportance of “catching the right moment” for finalizing and effectuating the offer.

“That agreement was certainly prepared and at the corresponding agency’s disposal. I think the signing of an agreement like that would be tantamount to a shooting released from [the ballistic missile system] Iskander – diplomatically or in the public information domain. Hence it must be properly timed to avoid unnecessary risks. I am deeply convinced it will be necessary in the future,” he stated when asked to discuss the subsequent efforts towards that end.

But the previous president avoided any discuss the activities of the advertisement- hoc parliamentary commission examining the scenarios behind theApril War Sargsyan, who was welcomed by the panel this April, stated he had actually guaranteed at the conference at that time not to reveal any viewpoint or concern “even if they fully responded to me”

Sargsyan guaranteed not to speak up up until …