Armenia appoints new envoy to Belgium, EU – Panorama

President Armen Sarkissian has actually signed a decree to designate Anna Aghajanyan Armenia’s Ambassador to Belgium and Head of the Permanent Mission of Armenia to the European Union, the Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

Anna Aghajanyan was born upon May 12,1970 She acted as Armenia’s Ambassador to Malaysia in 2016-2018 and a consultant to the foreign minister in 2018-2020 He holds the title of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.