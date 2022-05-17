The Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan met with the Minister of Oil of the Islamic Republic of Iran Javad Oji within the framework of his working visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Ministry informs that the new agreement on the gas-electricity program was discussed during the meeting.

Minister Sanosyan submitted proposals related to the renewal of the contract. In the near future, when the agreement is finalized, the answers of the Iranian side to the submitted proposals are ready, the agreement will be signed.