Armenia and Artsakh have enough capacity to defend and ensure the comprehensiveness of our joint security system – MFA – Panorama

“We have stated on numerous occasions and continue to insist that there is no alternative to the peaceful settlement of the conflict,” Spokesperson at the Foreign Ministry of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan said in an interview with“Lenta.Ru” news portal. “We hope that after the fiasco of its military adventure, Azerbaijan will demonstrate a great responsibility for preserving and strengthening the ceasefire regime,” Naghdalyan stressed. reminding of concrete proposals for security and confidence-building measures, including an increase in the number of international observers as well as introduction of mechanisms to investigate alleged ceasefire violations.

“However, Azerbaijan has rejected these investigation mechanisms, the absence of which contributes to both the increase of civilian casualties and groundless accusations towards the Armenian sides. I would like to underscore that the efforts aimed to cessation of hostilities, and unconditional, complete restoration, preservation and strengthening of the ceasefire signed between Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan are imperative,” said the foreign ministry official.

At a question whether the Armenian side had any information about the preparing attack before the launch of hostilities, Naghdalyan said: “The escalations were preceded by the attacks and accusations of the President of Azerbaijan addressed to the OSCE Minsk Group mediation format. Moreover, the Azerbaijani leader has recently started to resort to the territorial and historical claims against Armenia, particularly the capital Yerevan, as well as the Zangezur region in the south of Armenia. In his public statements and remarks he again returned to aggressive and warmongering rhetoric, assuring the population of its country of Azerbaijan’s ability to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by military means. Most probably at some point, Azerbaijan considered its capabilities match with its well-known intentions, particularly, to demonstrate the ambitions and capacities of the Azerbaijani armed forces to impose their will on Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.”

In the words of the Armenian diplomat, Armenia and Artsakh have enough capacity to defend and ensure the comprehensiveness of our joint security system, while the language of war threat will not work.