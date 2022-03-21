Armenia and Artsakh are facing serious security challenges today. “After the war, Azerbaijan puts forward new demands for peace,” Arthur Vanetsyan, the leader of the “I have honor” faction, announced in the National Assembly today.

According to Vanetsyan, the five principles proposed by Azerbaijan are about renouncing Artsakh and closing the Artsakh issue once and for all.

“Turkey has smoothly joined and supported the policy of coercion pursued by Baku, the most recent evidence of which was the visit of the Armenian Foreign Minister to Antalya and the subsequent statements of high-ranking Turkish officials that Armenia should accept Azerbaijan’s proposals,” Vanetsyan said.

He emphasized that in response to all this, Yerjan is silent, or rather, speaks, continues to speak about opening a “peace era”.

According to the head of the “I have honor” faction, the position of the current Armenian government on the five points presented by Azerbaijan is ridiculous.

“A logical question arises here: have you answered those five demands or not? If you have answered, by what logic do you refuse to make it public, what is the goal?” The Armenian authorities express readiness to apply to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to organize the negotiations on the peace agreement with Azerbaijan. “Do they not know that the OSCE Minsk Group does not have such a mandate? Do they not understand that by leaving Artsakh out of the process, they are making an irreversible mistake, or are they once again serving the Azerbaijani agenda?” Arthur Vanetsyan stated.

He said that people with knowledge and logic understand very well that our security issues are much broader than the current authorities imagine and present.

The opposition MP mentioned that today Artsakh has urgent problems that need to be solved, and there are many problems.

“Today we have a problem of long-term international guarantees for Artsakh, we have a problem to realize that the security of Artsakh is not limited only to the physical security of the people of Artsakh, as it tries to represent the ruling power of Armenia. “The word status of Artsakh does not solve the problems related to the uncertain future of Artsakh,” he said.



