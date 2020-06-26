Armenia among 11 European countries facing Covid-19 resurgence – Panorama

Europe has seen a rise in weekly cases of Covid-19 for the first time in months as restrictions are eased, BBC News reports, citing the World Health Organization (WHO).

In 11 places, which include Armenia, Sweden, Moldova, North Macedonia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Kosovo, accelerated transmission has resulted in “very significant resurgence”, said Regional Director Dr Hans Henri Kluge.

His warnings about the threat of resurgence had become reality, that he said.

If left unchecked, he warned health systems will be “pushed to the brink”.