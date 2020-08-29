Armenak Urfanyan and Artur Mkrtchyan posthumously honored with ‘Artsakh Hero’ title – Panorama

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan hosted on Saturday an award ceremony, posthumously granting the country’s the highest honorary title of Artsakh Hero to the the First Chairman of Supreme Council of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Artur Mkrtchyan and April War Hero Captain Armenak Urfanyan.

To remind, overnight 1-2 April in 2016 in the military post located near Martakert, that had significant strategic importance, Captain Urfanyan, together with his fellow soldiers fought back against the Azerbaijani special forces for hours withstanding the strikes of the heavy armored vehicles. 4 out of 7 heroes fell during the unequal fight, among them Armenak Urfanyan, Kyaram Sloyan, Robert Abajyan and Andranik Zohrabyan.

Artur Mkrtchyan was the First Chairman of Supreme Council of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, elected on 7 January 1992. He made an important contribution to reinforcing defensive capability of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, but was fatally shot under unclear circumstances in April 1992.