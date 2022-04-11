RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan received Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s proposal to appoint Armen Pambukhchyan Minister of Emergency Situations. Taguhi Hovhannisyan, acting head of the public relations department of the RA President’s Office, informed about this.

By the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Armen Pambukhchyan was relieved of the post of First Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations.

On April 1, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a decree dismissing Andranik Piloyan from the post of Minister of Emergency Situations. Piloyan has been the Minister of Emergency Situations since November 2020.

According to the Anti-Corruption Committee, numerous cases of alleged crimes were registered within the framework of the criminal case being investigated by the committee, in which the Minister of Emergency Situations Andranik Piloyan, his advisor, as well as more than 10 employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, including heads of various subdivisions.