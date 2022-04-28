Facebook post of “Antares” director Armen Martirosyan

I was going to a meeting tonight at 21:00. There was a demonstration on Leo Street. As soon as they saw me from the crowd, they started cursing and throwing bottles at me. As long as I stood and looked at them, no one dared to come to me.

I applied to the police to protect me.

They instructed me to leave quickly.

I obeyed the demand of the police and started to leave, then the gang attacked me from behind.

They were very poor.

…

I am well:

Thank you for your support.