Facebook post of “Antares” director Armen Martirosyan
I was going to a meeting tonight at 21:00. There was a demonstration on Leo Street. As soon as they saw me from the crowd, they started cursing and throwing bottles at me. As long as I stood and looked at them, no one dared to come to me.
I applied to the police to protect me.
They instructed me to leave quickly.
I obeyed the demand of the police and started to leave, then the gang attacked me from behind.
They were very poor.
…
I am well:
Thank you for your support.
