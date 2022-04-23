The Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met in Warsaw with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland Marcin Pshidach.

The Secretary of the Security Council presented to his interlocutor the security situation in the South Caucasus և the efforts made by Armenia in the direction of ensuring regional security և stability.

Deputy Minister Pshidach, in his turn, stressed Poland’s readiness to support the solution of regional problems both as a country currently holding the OSCE chairmanship and as a member of the European Union.

Both sides stressed the readiness to expand the Armenian-Polish multifaceted bilateral relations.