On April 26, within the framework of his visit to London, the Secretary General of the Security Council met with the members of the Friendship Group of the United Kingdom-Republic of Armenia Friendship Group, Tim Luthen և, representing various factions.

During the meeting A. Grigorian presented to the interlocutors the security situation in the South Caucasus, Armenia’s diplomatic efforts to solve regional problems.

Both sides stressed the importance of developing democratic institutions for Armenia, as well as opportunities to support that process.