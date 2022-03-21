On March 21, Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met in Berlin with Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz Security and Foreign Policy Adviser Jens Plotner.
The parties discussed issues on the agenda of both Armenia-Germany and Armenia-European Union relations. Regional and global security issues were also touched upon.
Office of the Security Council
