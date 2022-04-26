During his visit to the United Kingdom on April 26, the Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with the Secretary of the National Security Council Sir Steven Lovgrov, the RA NSC Office reports.

“During the meeting, the Secretary General of the Security Council presented to his interlocutor the security situation in the South Caucasus, as well as the steps taken by Armenia to overcome the security challenges in the region.

The interlocutors noted the ongoing democratic reforms in Armenia, which may play a role in the development of bilateral relations.

The interlocutors discussed a number of issues on the agenda of the Republic of Armenia-United Kingdom bilateral relations.

“Armen Grigoryan invited his British counterpart to Armenia,” the statement reads.