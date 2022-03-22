Lusine Sahakyan, the lawyer of “Hayastan” faction MP Armen Gyorgyan, left the courtroom as a sign of protest against the court actions. The issue again concerned the clarification of the accusation. Both the Defender and Gorgyan insisted that there were expressions in the accusation that needed to be clarified. However, the court found that the essence of the accusation was clear and decided to proceed with the examination of the evidence.

