Within the framework of the plenary sittings of the PACE spring session, Armen Gorgyan had a separate meeting with PACE President Tini Cox on April 26.

During the meeting, in particular, the need to ensure guarantees of Armen Gorgyan’s parliamentary activity in the context of the commitments undertaken by the Republic of Armenia was discussed. Both sides agreed on Armen Gorgyan’s direct participation in the PACE work.

During the meeting, a discussion was also held on the developments in the region, in particular, a reference was made to the situation around the Karabakh conflict and the necessary attention of the Council of Europe in the settlement of that issue.

Institutional follow-up work of the opposition with relevant structures of the Council of Europe was provided in order to have complete information on the events taking place in Armenia.

