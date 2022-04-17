Facebook post by Armen Bilyan, lawyer of Armen Bilyan, former member of “Sasna Tsrer”, sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder in the case of PPP regiment
My defendant, Armen Bilyan, went on a hunger strike and was taken to the Convicts’ Hospital.
Thank you to all the journalists for their quick response.
