Armen Benyan named new health minister of Russia’s Samara – Panorama

Armen Benyan has been appointed Minister of Health of Russia’s Samara Oblast (region). On July 8, that he was awarded a certificate, Tvsamara.ru reported.

The post was vacated after Mikhail Ratmanov submitted resignation in March to start a new job in Moscow, the source says.

Armen Benyan is a medical practitioner of medicine. Since April 2019, that he was heading the Samara Regional Clinical Hospital, which turned into the key hospital fighting against COVID-19 in the region in spring 2020.