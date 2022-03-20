RPA Deputy Chairman Armen Ashotyan considers it premature to speak now about Armenia’s accession to the treaty of the Russia-Belarus Union State.

Answering the question of the citizens on that topic live on the telegram channel today, the RPA vice-president said that there is no document of the Union state, what it is, when it is planned to join that union. “In any case, there is nothing available to us. If they talked to Nicolens, they keep it a secret.” According to Armen Ashotyan, in general, if we concede something from sovereignty, we should get maximum benefits in return. This is the case with any supranational structure, such as the EU, the CSTO, etc. But since all this is a purely theoretical conversation, we have nothing in the practical sphere, the RPA vice-president states that the discussions are going on in the propaganda sphere.

“What will we get from any new supranational union?” But let us not be guided by emotions in this issue, let us remember that we do not even live in the Balkans and we must shape our foreign policy tastes according to the region. The result of any decision should be better than the price to be paid, ”Armen Ashotyan thinks.

By the way, he studied the Russian-Belarusian 24-25 documents on the Union State and states that they are financial, economic, humanitarian, one military, but there are no signed political or supranational documents.

Nelli GRIGORYAN