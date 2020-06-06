Armed White Residents Stare Down BLM Protesters in Indiana

An eerie scene throughout a BLM rally is going viral, because it appears like a scary throwback to the ’60s — a line of armed white residents trying to intimidate protesters.

This took place in Crown Point, Indiana … where a number of mostly university students had just finished marching, and took a right back alley bike path to make contact with their cars. As they walked and made their way, early in the day this week, they were greeted by a lineup of at the least a dozen white men and women … many brandishing guns, and all staring down the students.

a video from when we took the BIKE TRAIL back once again to our cars after police advised us to due to the amount of people standing by the street using their bats and guns.. these men followed us- if the cops weren’t there i genuinely don’t understand what would have happened. pic.twitter.com/RJ0iHGJy7W — bella (@itsbellagomez) June 2, 2020

Indiana is a licensed open carry state, so everything you’re seeing here’s legal. Still, it’s pretty menacing — you begin to see the protesters walking by using their signs out, but not chanting or even speaking. The band of older adults along the fence were also dead silent as they eyeballed the BLM group.

At one point, the demonstrators found a couple of cops who were standing toward the finish of the line … and watched while they passed. The protester who’s on camera here with the sign is Cedric Caschetta, and he tells us it absolutely was actually police who suggested they just take the bike path in order to prevent a longer and much more rowdy route back to their vehicles.

He says the officers escorted them the way through.

Cedric says that he and the others of his group ensured to keep calm in the problem, as that he says that he felt at the least a couple of the armed residents were hoping to get reactions out of them.

He also says that he never feared for his safety after having a full day of being on the front lines of the protest in downtown Crown Point.