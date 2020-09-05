Armed Trump supporters gather near Churchill Downs ahead of Kentucky Derby protests

Heavily armed Trump supporters have actually taken on with Black Lives Matter protesters in Louisville after the 2 opposing groups required to the streets throughout the very first Kentucky Derby without viewers.

Hundreds of reactionary activists worn fight equipment and armed with semi-automatic weapons faced members of anti-racism groups after they collected downtown on Saturday to rally versus the cops shooting of Breonna Taylor.

A number of social justice companies had actually revealed strategies to show near Churchill Downs on Derby Day, one of the city’s most significant occasions of the year, in action to authorities’ handling of the case.

Taylor, 26, was shot dead by polices throughout a messed up cops raid in her home inMarch The 3 officers associated with her death have actually not been charged. Her death has actually sustained tense presentations for 100 successive days in the city.

Meanwhile, a group of about 200 pro-Trump and pro-police demonstrators called ‘The Angry Vikings’ put together at Cox Park previously today promising to protect the city from BLM activists.

Clashes broke out in downtown Louisville after reactionary groups faced Black Lives Matter protesters holding a rally for Breonna Taylor

Black Lives Matter protesters and reactionary activists were seen taking on in downtown Louisville, throughout the Kentucky Derby

Members of a Trump- supporting militia rallied together earlier promising to secure the city from protesters