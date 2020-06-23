Armed protesters ‘take over’ Atlanta Wendy’s parking lot where Rayshard Brooks was killed, reports say

People surviving in the area likewise have complained that the protesters who remained were no more peaceful, but rather were using the room for their own gain and at times blocking people on the street from getting by.

They claimed the Atlanta police weren’t doing much to resolve the problem, making life for all those living in the area a living nightmare.

“My husband literally just missed getting caught in the crossfire when he was on his way home,” Kimberlee Jones told WXIA. “People have been shot and have been hurt.”

Jones has been living of a mile from the Wendy’s where Brooks was shot and said it’s been physically difficult to get at her neighbor hood ever since the group annexed the parking lot and began wreaking havoc.

She added that her mother tried to get at her house — but people who had put up a crude roadblock stopped her.

“They wouldn’t let her through and she felt intimidated,” Jones, a leader of the South Atlanta Civil League neighbor hood association, said.

Over the week-end, two shootings in the area triggered injuries.

A demonstrator also attacked an officer after a man and woman claimed a mob of men and women stopped their car and attacked them as they tried to drive at night Wendy’s.

“It’s scary to have someone come after you like that,” one of the victims told WSB-TV. “We take their side. We weren’t being disrespectful. We were just trying to get on the interstate. I was hit in the arms and the face and legs with the boulder.”

The unrest in Atlanta had some leaders arguing that police largely were missing in action.

“Sad situation someone today and yesterday at Wendy’s that is blocked off by armed young men with long guns and pistols,” City Council President Felicia Moore tweeted on the weekend. “All businesses surrounded are boarded. The tension is in the air and emotions are raw. Police are not in sight. Is this Atlanta? No! We must rise up!”

Calls created by Fox News to the Atlanta police department for comment are not immediately came back and there is no official statement in regards to the arrest from the mayor’s office or the police department.

However, WSB-TV claimed multiple police sources told them the authorities, now traveling in pairs, have been patrolling the area from “a distance.”

The civil unrest came as Brooks’ family and friends gathered Tuesday at Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church for his funeral.

The Rev. Bernice A. King, the daughter of the late civil rights leader and CEO of The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, spoke at the service.

“We really should not be here today, this should not have happened to Rayshard,” King said.

She also spoke of Brooks’ four young ones and her very own experience of losing a father and required police reform so that officers cannot “continue to hide behind badges and trainings and policies and procedures rather than regarding the humanity of others in general and black lives specifically.”