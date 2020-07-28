Armed police smash down front door only to realise they should be raiding house in next street

A BBC Casualty employee was stunned when armed police smashed through his front door in an armed raid – prior to understanding they had the incorrect street.

Lighting engineer Charlie Gough, 23, had actually returned house to discover 5 police parking lot outside his house in Grangetown, Cardiff.

Police wielding gatling gun had actually come down on Mr Gough’s house in a tried raid on a believed weapons gang – however police officers rapidly understood they were at the incorrect address.

‘If they were simply going to knock on a door and got the incorrect house, it ‘d be no huge thing however when they have actually got gatling gun you would believe they would check,’ he stated.

‘They burst in and smashed thedoor They were all stood outside outdoors all set to rob thehouse If I had actually been inside it would have been scary.’

Mr Gough is back dealing with Casualty after taking Covid-19 security training at the tv utilized for the health center drama in Cardiff.

Neighbours on the street had actually believed the BBC might have been the lighting engineer’s house ‘as a place’ after the remarkable scene on a Sunday afternoon.

Mair Jones, 42, stated: ‘We understand Charlie works for the BBC – and we believed he may be utilizing his house as a place.

‘But then all of us understood the weapons were extremely genuine which there were no cams. It was extremely remarkable.’

South Wales Police have actually because apologised for the raid and validated they had actually scheduled the door to be fixed.

A representative stated: ‘Following reports of a disruption in Cornwall Street including a group of guys armed with weapons, guns officers were making arrest queries in the Grangetown location of Cardiff.

‘While trying to find among the suspects, officers sadly participated in the incorrect address.

‘Officers apologised to those living in the house and have actually made plans for the door to be fixed.’

Police stated 3 guys in their 30 s and a 16- year-old kid were later on apprehended in the 2nd raid.