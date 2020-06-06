Armed New Black Panthers march to protect demonstrators as they join peaceful protests in Georgia

Armed members of the New Black Panther Party had been seen marching alongside peaceful demonstrators throughout a protest in Georgia.

Video has surfaced displaying New Black Panther members dressed in all-black, marching arm-in-arm as they shaped a line to protect Black Lives Matter protesters throughout a march in Atlanta Friday. ⁠

They had been seen sporting what appeared to be tactical-style vests with assault-style rifles slung throughout their chests as they marched in the video posted by Redfish.

Armed New Black Panthers had been seen marching throughout protests in Atlanta and Decatur, Georgia. Organization member Whitney is seen right here talking to protesters in Decatur June 3

Earlier in the week, lots of the similar folks had been noticed carrying weapons at a protest in Decatur, Georgia.

There, on June 3, they additionally marched arm-in-arm alongside protesters and addressed the group as a part of their efforts to protect the rights of the demonstrators, in accordance to Decaturish.

The group – based in 1989 and distinct from the unique Black Panthers – has engaged in armed protests in opposition to alleged police brutality, however its Atlanta chapter didn’t have a hand in organizing this explicit grassroots protest, which was put collectively by a Georgia State University pupil.

Decaturish reported that protesters on the march had expressed concern about their presence.

The Southern Poverty Law Center and Anti-Defamation League have each categorized the New Black Panthers as a hate group.

The New Black Panthers had been seen sporting all-black outfits with tactical-style vests (at left) whereas carrying rifles as they marched in Decatur on June 3

A New Black Panther member (left) is seen talking to the group on the protest rally in Decatur on June 3. Civil rights activists mentioned the group was peaceful

The SPLC says they are ‘a virulently racist and anti-Semitic group whose leaders have inspired violence in opposition to whites, Jews and legislation enforcement officers.’

However, the New Black Panthers members who appeared on the June Three protest ‘had been peaceful and talked about love and respect,’ Anti-Racist Coalition for Decatur activist Clare Schexnyder instructed Decaturish.

She famous that the New Black Panthers members on the march had been interracial – there was ‘one white man’ – and included a feminine member.

‘They had been demonstrating their First Amendment rights and Second Amendment rights. And it’s hypocrisy for white folks to name it out when white folks with weapons have been storming capitols and hanging governors in effigy,’ mentioned Schexnyder, who’s white and spoke on the protest.

A neighborhood civil rights activist additionally famous that the New Black Panthers have not precipitated issues at protests they’ve proven up at in the previous.

‘In all of the years of getting contact with them, I’ve by no means seen or witnessed them do any violence at any public rallies or something. I don’t suppose there’s any risk in any respect,’ civil rights lawyer and Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights Mawuli Davis instructed the information outlet.

He famous that he had seen New Black Panthers members at protests and rallies all through the years.

Davis additionally famous that whereas ‘persons are involved about’ the New Black Panthers, ‘We’re involved in regards to the issues which have already been mentioned to residents in Decatur.’

It’s thought that the New Black Panthers could take part in future protests.

The unique Black Panther Party was based in 1966 in Oakland, California, as a socialist political group and concerned the core observe of open-carrying, armed residents’ patrols meant to monitor the conduct of the native police division and problem police brutality in the town.

The group emerged as probably the most influential black motion organizations of the late 1960s and at its peak in 1970, had 68 workplaces and hundreds of members throughout America.

The New Black Panther Party was based in Dallas, Texas, in 1989.

Members of the unique Black Panthers have distanced their group from the New Black Panthers, claiming that it isn’t a successor to the unique group, regardless of the similarities of their logos.

According to the SPLC, the New Black Panthers are a ‘black separatist group that believes black Americans ought to have their very own nation’ and its leaders have publicly made anti-Semitic and anti-white statements.