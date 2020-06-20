Armed Man On Roof Overlooking Robert E. Lee Statue, Site Of Protests In Richmond, Taken Into Custody

Riley O’Shaughnessey, who is a 38-year-old airport police officer in the Richmond International Airport Police Department was taken into custody on Saturday morning. He was found on the roof of the building overlooking the Robert E. Lee monument, which is a site of protests.

The police received a 911 call reporting an armed white man on the building. Police informed the public to steer clear of the area around 8 am. On the way to enter the building, police were encountered by an armed individual. However, there was no firing, and the area was declared to be secure, after the search.

O’Shaughnessey has no weapon charges as he is allowed to carry the handgun lawfully. However, he has been charged with trespassing. The region where he has been found is considered as the epicenter of protests, which have started since George Floyd’s death. Protesters all around the country have been calling to take down statues of Confederate leaders like Lee, for racial justice.

A vigil was hosted by singer Trey Songz to celebrate the Juneteenth. The monument region was packed by about 100 people as many of them stayed over even after the peaceful event had ended. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s order to remove the statue is under an indefinite injection following a judge’s order.