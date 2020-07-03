Armed man arrested after driving truck through gate at Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s home: report

CANADA LOSES BID FOR UN SECURITY COUNCIL SEAT DESPITE TRUDEAU’S PUSH

Police said the man crashed his truck through the gate at 6:30 a.m. and was quickly within a greenhouse on the sprawling property before being arrested without incident two hours later.

Police said the man was being interviewed. Police failed to release his name and said charges were pending. A spokeswoman for Canada’s defense minister declined to comment whilst the investigation was in progress.

Trudeau lives on the grounds of the house where Canada’s Governor General resides. The governor general, currently Julie Payette, may be the representative of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as head of state, and holds a mostly ceremonial position. Payette also was not at the home at the time.

Trudeau, his wife and three children reside in a cottage on the house because the prime minister’s old-fashioned residence is in disrepair.

“We thank the RCMP and police for quickly resolving the situation this morning at Rideau Hall. All of our staff are safe,” Payette tweeted.