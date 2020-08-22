Armand Duplantis: Pole vault world record holder won’t put a ‘cap’ on how high he can jump

But for Duplantis, who began pole rising at the age of 3 in his moms and dads’ yard in Louisiana, composing his name into the sport’s record books has actually constantly been the dream.

“When I first started pole vaulting, I had big aspirations. I wanted to be the best to ever live and I always wanted to break the world record,” he informs CNN Sport.

“I always thought that I was capable of it, too. I was pretty confident in my abilities, but I wasn’t sure that it would come as soon as it did … It’s hard to believe sometimes that I am the world record holder.”

His response to the very first world record– limbs flapping, his face a image of happy shock as he climbs up into the stands to accept his mommy– is evidence Duplantis barely anticipated such success at this phase of his profession.

Celebrations were more guaranteed 2nd time around in Glasgow– hands tucked under the underarms similar to French striker Kylian Mbappe — however even now the words Mondo Duplantis, world record holder, have not rather sunk in.

“When I talk to (Renaud) Lavillenie or when I look at (Sergey) Bubka (previous pole vault world record holders), it still feels like they’re the guys,” he states.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s still real that it’s actually me. But it is, and I have to get used to it. It’s cool — I can’t complain.”

The summer season might not have actually worked out the method Duplantis prepared for, however he has actually just recently gone back to competitive action in Europe.

Another …