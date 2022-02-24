On February 23, Arman Tatoyan received the delegation led by the Head of the European Parliament Delegation to the South Caucasus Marina Kalyurand. The head of the EU delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Victori also took part in the meeting.

Arman Tatoyan presented the programs implemented during his 6 years of activity, which were related to the rights of children, women and people with disabilities, the fight against stereotypes, the rights of refugees and asylum seekers, freedom of speech and professional work of journalists, etc.

During the meeting, issues related to the protection of human rights were discussed in such areas as places of deprivation of liberty (penitentiaries, psychiatric hospitals, etc.), problems registered in the judiciary due to unreasonable delays in court hearings, violations of reasonable deadlines. A separate reference was made to the fact that the Supreme Judicial Council lacks a clear, predictable procedure for disciplining a judge, including that there is no right to appeal the decision to disciplinary liability.

Arman Tatoyan also presented the violations of the rights of the border residents of Armenia by the Azerbaijani armed forces. He noted the urgency of the return of Armenian captives detained illegally in Azerbaijan.