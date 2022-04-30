During a public discussion initiated by former Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan in Saryan Park today, one of the citizens inquired whether many of our compatriots share your ideas, are ready to help and stand by those ideas, what format do you see for the implementation of those ideas?

In response, Tatoyan said that I, as a concerned citizen, have my ideas and I think that I have my own decision, that I confidently imagine the solutions that need to be made. “But at this moment I have decided to go in this format. I do not rule out that I will have a change of format, in steps, at work. At this moment, taking into account various factors, discussing issues, this is my assessment. “

He said that there are officials who, due to their interests, have fallen into that vortex, constantly making statements, which cause even more problems for us. “I hope that this meeting will restrain and will not allow, in the future it will help more that these statements are delegitimized in connection with all the security issues of our country.”

Nelli BABAYAN