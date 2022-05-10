DECREE OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA

APPOINTING ARMAN ISRAELYAN HEAD OF MISSION OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA IN THE ORGANIZATION OF THE NORTH-ATLANTIC TREATY

Based on the proposal of the Prime Minister, in accordance with Article 132, Part 1, Clause 2 of the Constitution, as well as Article 14, Part 1 of the Law on Diplomatic Service.

To appoint Arman ISRAELYAN Head of the Mission of the Republic of Armenia to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (residence in Brussels).

ARMENIA

PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC

V. KHACHATURYAN

2022 May 6

