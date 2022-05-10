The President of the Republic of Armenia signed a decree on appointing the head of the mission of the Republic of Armenia in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

“Based on the Prime Minister’s proposal, in accordance with Article 132, Part 1, Clause 2 of the Constitution, as well as Article 14, Part 1 of the Law on Diplomatic Service, to appoint Arman Israelyan Head of the Mission of the Republic of Armenia to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (residence in Brussels), “the RA President’s decree reads.