ARM-based Macs will not support Boot Camp for booting into Windows

Apple has revealed that its ARM-based Macs, developing later this season, will not support Boot Camp for booting into alternate systems such as Windows 10.

There are two dilemmas at play here. First of all, Apple seems to be deprecating Boot Camp entirely for its ARM-based Macs. Instead, the company expects users to perform all alternate operating systems under virtualization. Apple demonstrated this during its WWDC keynote by running Debian 10 inside Parallels Desktop.

The second issue is with regards to Windows 10 it self. Although Microsoft makes an ARM-based version of Windows 10, the organization currently only licenses it to OEMs to pre-install it on the devices. Microsoft currently doesn’t have plans to offer ARM versions of Windows 10 right to customers.

That appears like a bummer but it is also not that big of a loss, at least so far as support for the ARM version of Windows 10 is concerned. There is a reasons why ARM-based Windows devices did not take off, and that is no one really bothered to create any apps or games for the platform. You wouldn’t really be solving any issues by installing ARM-based Windows 10 on an ARM-based Mac. There’s far greater potential for the app you’re looking for having a macOS version than a Windows 10 version for ARM.

What will be missed by many, however, is the capability to run x86 Windows 10 on Mac. Many Mac users use Boot Camp or virtualization software to currently run Windows for certain apps or games. As of now, it generally does not seem like there is any way to perform standard Windows within ARM-based macOS.

We will have to wait and observe how this transition goes. We are still some time now away from these ARM-based devices to launch. And besides, Apple did confirm that Intel-based Macs are not going to disappear completely any time soon, so there’s that option. For a while, at the least.

