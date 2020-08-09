Arlo Pro 2 – Wireless Home Security Camera System with Siren | Rechargeable, Night vision, Indoor/Outdoor, 1080p, 2-Way Audio, Wall Mount | Cloud Storage Included | 6 camera kit (VMS4630P), White



Price: sc -

Arlo Pro 2 is the most powerful and easy to use wire-free security camera ever thanks to its 1080P video, wire-free simplicity and the option to plug it in to a power outlet whenever needed, all in a small weather-resistant design. 130° Viewing Angle.



1080P HD quality video with sharper and brighter details. Battery 2440mAh rechargeable battery. Battery life varies based on settings, usage, & temperature

Focus range (ST) : Fixed focus (2 ft to infinity); Night Vision: Turns on automatically in low light so you can see clearly, even in the dark

Includes long lasting rechargeable batteries, eliminating the need to buy disposable batteries

Flexible powering options use rechargeable batteries, AC power, or Arlo Solar Panel (sold separately)

IP65 certified, weather resistant cameras enable you to place them anywhere indoors and out

Arlo Smart adds powerful intelligence to your Arlo cameras. Customize alerts to detect people, specific zones, and contact emergency responders right from your smartphone’s lock screen (optional service, includes 1 month trial)

NOTE : Kindly refer the Specification Sheet [pdf ] , User Manual [pdf ] which is available below for assistance