Arlington Hotel Stays with Attraction Tickets

Enjoy the adventure of saving money on your next household trip.

Dozens of hotels in Arlington are providing discount rates when you package a hotel stay with tickets to regional tourist attractions. You can minimize tickets to Arlington’s amusement park, Six Flags Over Texas or Hurricane Harbor; or go to house of the Cowboys and Rangers with AT&T Stadium or Globe Life Field trips.

How it works:

Toward the bottom of the page, select your favored attraction

Enter your stay dates and pick from 47 hotels. The rates provided here are similar to those you ‘d discover direct with the hotel or through another site.

Select your hotel and space type, then include tickets.

Head to Arlington with the household to find this concealed gem of a city with a robust craft beer culture, international dining scene and outside experiences on Lake Arlington or at River Legacy Park.