Arkansas restaurant customers brawl over social distancing dispute

A fight broke out at Saltgrass Steak House in Little Rock on Saturday night over the matter, Fox 16 reports, in a dispute that quickly became violent. According to a police report from the Little Rock Police Department, a female wearing a face mask told two other patrons – who were maybe not wearing masks – which they were too close for comfort.

WARNING: Video contains graphic language

“You’re supposed to be 6 feet away from me!” the woman exclaimed, in now-viral video footage which has since received over 96,000 views on Twitter,

An argument ensued, and a man wearing a USA shirt walked over to the bar, where the mask-wearing woman and her boyfriend were seated. The situation escalated if the man in america shirt got even nearer to the woman and her boyfriend, per the authorities report.

“The guy came up and was touching on his back and giving him a little shove and he just wasn’t taking it and that’s when it all started,” witness Seth Crews told the outlet.

As observed in the video, the woman’s boyfriend seemed to throw a bottle, and a brawl ensued.

“All the restaurant employees were trying to help, they were just in shock like the rest of us,” Crews said.

He added that his brother quickly got involved, and tried to break the fight up.

According to the outlet, no one mixed up in fight has yet filed any charges, the county prosecutor said.

Bars in Arkansas were permitted to reopen for business on May 26, albeit with seating limited to 33 per cent of the sum total capacity for indoor and outdoor dining spaces, per Fox 13.