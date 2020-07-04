Arkansas mom says daughter was kicked out of daycare for wearing Black Lives Matter shirt

An Arkansas mother has claimed her six-year-old daughter was kicked out of a Christian daycare center for wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt after officials said they did not agree with the ‘racist’ top.

Deval Brockman sent her daughter Journei to His Kids Learning Center in Russellville last Thursday simply to later get a complaint from the school within the girl’s top.

Journei had been wearing a white shirt nevertheless, ‘All lives can’t matter until black lives matter.’

Journei Brockman, six, was kicked out daycare in Russellville, Arkansas last week for wearing a Black Lives Matter (pictured) t-shirt, her mother claims

The mom sent her daughter to His Kids Learning Center the following day with still another shirt with a fist printed onto it (pictured), and was later told her daughter was no further welcome

‘She was like, ‘I do not like it, I don’t agree with it, and I’d prefer it if you did not send her to school in it again’,’ Brockman told local news station KARK 4.

The mom said she later raised the issue with state officials who shared with her Journei could continue wearing the shirts as long as they did not contain profanity.

Deval Brockman claimed school officials told her the shirts were ‘racist’ and political

The following day, Brockman sent the kindergartener back again to daycare in another shirt that was adorned with a raised fist in the trunk.

When she visited pick her up by the end of the afternoon, this time she was shared with her daughter was no longer welcome.

‘I was really upset. It’s a T-shirt! There’s no profanity. It’s just stating the truth, stating facts,’ she said n a separate interview with New York Daily News.

School officials allegedly shared with her the shirts were ‘racist’ and that she was teaching her children ‘there’s color.’

‘Well there is certainly color. If they can’t observe that, they’ll never understand. But it’s something they need to know,’ Brockman added.

The Christian-leaning His Kids Preschool, in Russellville, released a statement saying the facility was maybe not ‘a place for a parent’s political views to be played out’

In a statement to KARK 4, the school’s director Patricia Brown said: ‘We feel a childcare environment isn’t a place for a parent’s political views to be addressed or played out, regardless of race.’

But Brockman has argued that the shirt and its own message aren’t political and pertains to ‘everyday life.’

‘It’s all around the news. Right is right and wrong is wrong,’ she said.

‘If you are going to a Christian led daycare, let’s adhere to the bible then.’

She said Journei became upset after learning she couldn’t go back to school and see her friends, but she assured her daughter she hadn’t done any such thing wrong.