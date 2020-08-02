Arkansas man plants mysterious seeds from China

The U.S Department of Agriculture is alerting individuals to keep an eye out for unsolicited plans of seeds delivered from China.

Experts are worried the seeds might be an intrusive types and are alerting individuals not to plant them.

Before word went out, a man in Booneville planted the seeds and they have actually been growing in his garden for 2 months. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is not sure what sort of strategy it is and prepares to eliminate it.

“We brought them down here and planted the seeds just to see what would happen, every two weeks I’d come by and put miracle grow on it and they just started growing like crazy,” stated Doyle Crenshaw.