Arkansas governor responds to reports of largest number of Covid-19 deaths on record

Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana Shutterstock

At least 36 trainees at Purdue University in Indiana were suspended today after participating in an off-campus celebration that breached the school’s social distancing guidelines.

The number of trainees suspended was verified by Tim Doty, the school’s director of public info and concerns management.

Doty stated the trainees “may appeal the interim suspension, and the ultimate sanctioning decision will be made later after a full hearing process.”

“The University will move that procedure forward expeditiously,” he stated.

Meanwhile,Dr Katie Sermersheim, associate vice provost and the dean of trainees, stated the school has actually been “clear and consistent” in its messaging to trainees

“Unfortunately, whatever we have actually done– the months of preparation to provide our trainees the chance to continue their academic pursuits face to face– can be reversed in the blink of an eye– with simply one celebration or occasion that does not follow the guidelines and standards,” she stated in a declaration to CNN.

Sermersheim stated the university is asking to put on hold big events in restricted areas in the meantime, which the university is hiring its whole neighborhood of professors, personnel, and trainees to collaborate to “meet our collective health responsibilities.”

Earlier today, Purdue stated in a press release that it was including offense of the Protect Purdue Plan to its code of conduct guidelines– suggesting that trainees who breach the code …