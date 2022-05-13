Home Top Stories Arkady Peleshyan has been appointed acting head of Vanadzor Top Stories Arkady Peleshyan has been appointed acting head of Vanadzor By Haris Hays - May 13, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Arkady Peleshyan has been appointed acting head of Vanadzor community. The decision was signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. If you notice an error in the text, send a message to the editor stating the error, then pressing Ctrl-Enter. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Top Stories Six citizens were brought to police stations from different parts of Yerevan Top Stories Ararat Mirzoyan hopes meeting with Russian and Azeri FMs will be step towards peace and stability in region Top Stories Ararat Mirzoyan hopes meeting with Russian and Azeri FMs will be step towards peace and stability in region Recent Posts “That boy will kneel and apologize, and you, Suren Papikyan, shut the mouths of... Shocking moment doctor grabs teenage girl by the neck in fight over social distancing South Carolina schools to remain closed through the rest of the school year Possibilities Of $2000 Stimulus Check In Addition To The Signed $600 Check Zakharova said that contacts were being made between Moscow “Ki” Most Popular Six citizens were brought to police stations from different parts of Yerevan The participants of the "Resistance" movement are carrying out disobedience in Yerevan, organizing car races in different directions and organizing awareness actions. "Six citizens were... Ararat Mirzoyan hopes meeting with Russian and Azeri FMs will be step towards peace... On May 13, in the capital of Tajikistan, Dushanbe, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan participated in the... Ararat Mirzoyan hopes meeting with Russian and Azeri FMs will be step towards peace... On May 13, in the capital of Tajikistan, Dushanbe, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan participated in the... President Vahagn Khachaturyan has a new advisor RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a decree on appointing an advisor. "Based on Article 139, Part 1 of the Constitution, as well as Article 8,... The government allocated 333.6 million drams to the NSS to strengthen internal security Today, the government decided to allocate 333 million 600 thousand drams to the NSS to strengthen internal security. The money will be allocated to the...