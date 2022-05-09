“We wanted to make a national liberation movement to get rid of those who dictated to us from abroad, we would just sit down and decide, people, how do you want to live?” Participant Arkady Karapetyan.

According to him, that ideology worked until the end of 1992. After that it was lost.

“Why can’t they unite now because there is no ideology?” The first commander of the Artsakh self-defense forces is convinced.

“Do you understand that the army is throwing bullets? “You can’t win with an army throwing bullets,” the commander said.

It is reminiscent of an interesting historical event.

Full article on the original site.