ARK: Survival Evolved Is Free on the Epic Games Store Till June 18

ARK: Survival Evolved is free on the Epic Games Store as part of its weekly free game giveaway. The survival adventure game developed by Studio Wildcard launched in 2017 and has become available for free till June 18. Epic Games has been giving out free games every week for a long time now and the list has included AAA titles like Grand Theft Auto V, Civilization VI, Borderlands, and more. Now, ARK: Survival Evolved is next on the list and those who download the game before June 18 will have it forever.

ARK: Survival Evolved first went live on the Epic Games Store as a free of charge download yesterday, June 11. Being a weekly free game, it’ll stay readily available for free till June 18, after which, it will likely be replaced by another free game. Notably, not just the base game, the Modkit and multiple ARK Expansion Maps are around for free aswell. The season pass can be acquired at a 50 per cent discount. Outside the sale, ARK: Survival Evolved costs $13.99 (roughly Rs. 1,060) on the Epic Games Store and is listed on Steam for Rs. 1,099.

The game puts you in a mysterious island that is home to primeval creatures that you could kill or tame through the use of and upgrading your skills. It includes a multiplayer component as well and you will meet other players on the island. The ultimate aim is always to escape.

To download ARK: Survival Evolved for free, check out the Epic Games Store click on View Offers or scroll down to Editions and you should see the Get option for downloading the game. If you are using the Epic Games desktop app, visit the Store section and you ought to see ARK: Survival Evolved right there. Follow the aforementioned steps and just await it to download and install.

